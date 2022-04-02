Championship expectations for Buffalo Bandits this spring

The window is open for the Bandits to bring home their first title since 2008.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Very similar to the Bills, the Bandits currently have a championship window open in this moment of time.

That's all due to management bringing in the right energy around the organization.

Buffalo now heads into the final month of the regular season on a seven game winning streak and as clear favorites to bring home a title to the 716.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki went one-on-one with superstar Dhane Smith to get his thoughts on this big opportunity that is currently in front of the franchise.

Chojnacki asked Smith, "How often does it cross your mind that this is it, we have the coaching staff, the pieces and the team, there is not a better time to win this championship?"

Smith replied, "You can't take it for granted. I have been in the league for nine years now and I have been to only two championships, and I have lost both of them, holy smokes, I have only been to two championships in nine years. You tell the young guys this is not easy, those rookies who came in obviously see how unbelievable that we are this year, but with that being said, we were unbelievable in 2019 and we lost."

2019 was the last time the team made it to the championship game. The Bandits lost that year to Calgary.

Smith currently leads the NLL with 105 points; 18 more than the next best in the entire league.

Not to put too much pressure on the team, but this seems like the year that the boys could bring a championship home to Buffalo.

The Bandits have four games left in the regular season; two away games and two home games. The two games at KeyBank Center are on April 9 and April 30.