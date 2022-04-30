Bandits lose regular season finale 10-7 to Toronto

The Bandits closed out the regular season losing 3 of their last four games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits closed out the regular season with a home matchup against Toronto on Saturday night.

In the final game before the playoffs begin next week, Buffalo led 5-1. But, the Rock would battle back in the second half with two goals within a minute to tie it at 7.

Toronto went on to score six unanswered to hand the Bandits a 10-7 loss. Buffalo has now lost three of its last four games.

Bandits veteran Dhane Smith needed just three points to break the National Lacrosse League season-single record of 137 points that he set back in 2016, but he did not register a point in the loss.

It's not the way the Bandits wanted to head into the playoffs, but the good news is that they will have home-field advantage when they go for their first title since 2008.

The postseason begins next week with the first round matchup yet to be determined.