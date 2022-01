An impending nor'easter has pushed back the team's game in Uniondale against the New York Riptide.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — A weekend road game for the Buffalo Bandits is being pushed back a day due to an impending snowstorm along the east coast.

Saturday night's game on Long Island against the New York Riptide is being rescheduled for Sunday at 1 PM at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Doors open at noon.