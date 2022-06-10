Bandits can win first NLL title since 2008 Saturday night

The Buffalo Bandits can win their first National Lacrosse League Championship in Denver this weekend in the second game of a best-of-three series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits can win their first National Lacrosse League Championship in Denver on Saturday night, in the second game of a best-of-three series.

With a go-ahead goal from Nick Weiss in the final minute of last Saturday's Game 1 at KeyBank Center, the Bandits won 15-14 over Colorado Mammoth.

"It's been a crazy week," forward Dhane Smith admitted to 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki on Friday. "I haven't slept very well. Honestly, my mind is racing, thinking about different plays we can run, how I can set up all these different things. (I'm) just excited to be in this moment."

"It's a huge opportunity, but we know this next one is going to be the hardest one to win."

Game 2 in Denver begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.