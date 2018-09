BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lacrosse season is almost here, Banditland!

The National Lacrosse League announced Thursday the Buffalo Bandits’ schedule for the 2018-19 NLL regular season.

The team will open the season at home against division rival, Toronto Rock on Saturday, December 1.

The full schedule is below (all home games are in bold):

Saturday, December 1 vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 8 at San Diego at 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 at Philadelphia at 1:00 p.m.

Friday, December 28 vs. Vancouver at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 vs. Rochester at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 19 vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 26 at Rochester at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 27 at New England at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 2 vs. Colorado at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 9 at Georgia at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 vs. Calgary at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 22 at Rochester at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 at Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at Saskatchewan at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs.Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 vs. New England at 7:30 p.m.

The team says ticket prices will be announced at a later date. For season ticket information, you are urged to contact the KeyBank Center box office at 1-888-467-2273.

