UB football set to play Ball State for MAC championship

DETROIT — For the second time in three seasons, the Bulls are back.

The University at Buffalo football team is headed to Detroit once again, and the Bulls are set to face Ball State in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

The Bulls are 5-0 with a game against Ohio canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Ball State is 5-1 and has won five straight.

UB coach Lance Leipold was named MAC coach of the year and takes special satisfaction in reaching this point.

"You know, looking for consistency," he said. "Looking for winning consistency has been our goal since our arrival. To be able to do that here really the last four seasons and return to Detroit for the second time in three years."

The Bulls lost a heartbreaker in 2018, 30-29 to Northern Illinois.

They return powered by star running back Jaret Patterson, who leads the nation with a 205-yard-per-game average. He's rushed for 18 touchdowns this season including an NCAA record tying eight in one game.

The Bulls are averaging 51.8 points per game this season, which leads the nation in scoring.

There's a lot to suggest the outcome will be different this time around.