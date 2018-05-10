BRUINS VS. SABRES

FIRST PERIOD

The Sabres had some decent jump at the start of the game, but the Bruins quickly took momentum and control of the game. Zdeno Chara got Boston on the board at 6:33 of the first period with all kinds of room to skate down the left side of the zone beating Carter Hutton. Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand assisted on the goal. Boston added to its lead with a power play goal from Ryan Donato at the 15:34 mark of the first period. Boston out-shot Buffalo 11-6 in the first period. Top overall pick Rasmus Dahlin got off to a decent start playing and passinig the puck well for the most part. Boston led 2-0 after the first period.

