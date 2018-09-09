BUFFALO, NY- In their second game of the Prospects Challenge the Sabres dropped a 3-1 decision to the Bruins. The loss evens Buffalo's record at 1-and-1. with the final game for the Sabres coming Monday afternoon against the Penguins.

Trent Frederic opening the scoring for the Bruins in the first period. Vasily Glotov scored the Sabres only goal of the night to tie the game but then the Bruins struck again late in the first period. The Bruins led 2-to-1 after the first period.

Boston added an empty net goal late in the third period to complete the scoring.

The Sabres Penguins game is scheduled to start at 12:30 Monday afternoon.

© 2018 WGRZ