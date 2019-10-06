ST.LOUIS (AP) - There will be a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final, which means the Boston Bruins are back in line for the seventh NHL title in team history.

Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots as the Bruins topped the Blues, 5-1 in St. Louis to even the series at three games apiece.

Marchand scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal 8:40 into the contest following penalties called on Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly. Marchand put the Bruins ahead to stay 21 seconds after O’Reilly was whistled off for shooting the puck over the glass.

Boston broke it open with a four-goal third period, beginning with Brandon Carlo’s eventual game-winner at the 2:31 mark. Karson Kuhlman and David Pastrnak scored less than four minutes apart in the last half of the third before Zdeno Chara added an empty-netter.

Boston’s shutout bid ended when Ryan O’Reilly scored for the fourth time in three games, beating Rask with 7:59 to play.

Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 31 shots for St. Louis.

The Bruins outscored the Blues 12-3 in their two victories in St. Louis.

Game 7 is Wednesday in Boston, where the Blues have won twice in the series.

St. Louis remains one victory away from its first Stanley Cup title.