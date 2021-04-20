Bruins blank Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tuukka Rask recorded his first shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Rask made 32 saves. Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games. Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves for Buffalo.