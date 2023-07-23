UGA graduate wins British Open Golf Championship

The 36-year-old American won the British Open by six strokes.

ATLANTA — University of Georgia graduate Brian Harman is celebrating Sunday after coming out on top in the British Open Golf Championship.

Harman is a major champion for the first time.

The 36-year-old American won the British Open by six strokes after shooting 1-under 70 in a soggy final round at Royal Liverpool. He was 13-under par for the tournament.

There was a four-way tie for second place between Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69), Sepp Straka (69) and 21-year-old Tom Kim (67).

Harman’s win was built on keeping his ball out of the bunkers and his brilliance on and around the greens. He missed just one putt under 10 feet all week on the Hoylake links.

According to UGA's athletic association, "Harman joins Bubba Watson as the second Georgia golfer to win one of the four major tournaments, with Watson capturing the 2012 and 2014 Masters Tournament championship."

Governor Brian Kemp even took to Twitter to congratulate the golf pro.

Congratulations @harmanbrian on winning @TheOpen and your first major championship!



You've made all of Dawg nation and the State of Georgia proud! https://t.co/8IfuX0QQqu — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 23, 2023