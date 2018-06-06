SECAUCUS, N.J. (Niagara Sports Information) – Niagara baseball shortstop Greg Cullen was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15thround of the 2018 MLB Draft on Wednesday. Cullen was the 442nd overall pick.

"We're incredibly happy for Greg to get his chance to play at the professional level," said Niagara baseball head coach Rob McCoy. "He's worked hard for this opportunity but, more importantly, he is a great human and steward of our program. This is a great thing for our program. Recruiting players who have the ability to someday play at the next level is a priority for us. Greg is our third draft pick in two years, with more potential picks currently in our program."

Cullen, the reigning MAAC Player of the Year, was an integral part of the NU squad in his three years on Monteagle Ridge. This season, Cullen led the nation for almost the entire season in hitting, finishing the year with an NCAA-best .458 batting average. His .556 on-base percentage was the second in the nation.

