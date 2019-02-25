TORONTO, ON — It didn't take long for Sabres new defenseman Brandon Montour to get a warm welcome from his new teammates.

"I've been here just over an hour now and guys seem pretty excited so I'm happy to be here," Montour told reporters in Toronto before the Sabres played the Leafs on Monday night.

The Sabres acquired Montour in a trade with the Ducks the night before the NHL trade deadline. In exchange, Anaheim got defenseman Brendan Guhle and a 2019 first-round draft pick.

Montour was in Vancouver with the Ducks when he got the news he was going to be a Buffalo Sabre.

"This is my first time around with this side of the business but I'm excited. We were in Vancouver, a couple of us were at the pool and with the situation going on there, there was going to be some change," Montour explained.

Montour joined the Sabres in Toronto but won't make his debut until Tuesday night. Head coach Phil Housley said Montour is expected to be in the lineup tomorrow when they play the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Montour leaves the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2014 but says he's looking forward to what's ahead.

"It's obviously never a good thing to be traded but you've got to look at the positives. Buffalo's a team that wanted me and was excited to have me and I'm excited to be here," Montour said.

Phil Housley praised Montour's style of play and said that was a big reason he'll make a good fit.

"He plays the game the way we want to play. He's a highly skilled puck moving defenseman that can join the rush and that's the way we want to play," head coach Phil Housley said after the team's morning skate on Monday in Toronto.

But Montour says there is more to his game.

"I think a lot of people think I just have that offensive game but over the years I think my defensive game has really come a long way. I think the two-way style, I like to play big minutes, when I get up there I like to skate and join when I can but I'm focused on playing hard defensively, being physical," Montour explained.

He even said the trade has given him a little extra motivation.

"It's one of those things where I want to prove them wrong. I wanted to stay there for a long time but it didn't happen and this is home now. This is where I'm striving to be a player and have some success and help this team have success," Montour said.