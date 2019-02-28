BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Montour said he was sitting by the pool in Vancouver as the Ducks were playing the Canucks the next day when he got the news he was traded for the first time in his NHL career.

That was Sunday night.

From there, Montour got on a plane Monday morning and flew across Canada to join his new team in Toronto.

Then he flew with the team to Philadelphia where he made his Sabres debut against the Flyers Tuesday night.

After that, he finally got to arrive in Buffalo as the team had the day off on Wednesday, which was a perfect time to get some warm clothes.

"I went to the mall and picked up a few things for the winter. My girlfriend is coming in tonight so she got to my place and picked up some extra stuff up for me so I'm a little more prepared after today," Brandon Montour said Thursday after practice.

He joked on twitter (yes that is him despite the blue check mark. He changed his twitter) that he has to get used to the snow again. But he hasn't seen snow in quite some time.

"Besides being on the road, I know the last time here it wasn't snowing, it was cold but it wasn't snowing so it's nice to see," Montour said.

Speak for yourself. Just kidding.

While some people (me) might be sick of the snow and people here in Buffalo are used to it, for someone who has spent the past few years in Anaheim it's a bit of an adjustment.

But growing up he saw all kinds of snow living in Brantford, Ontario. That's one of the reasons he was excited to come to Buffalo and play so close to home.

"I have a lot of family and friends that like to come to these games in Buffalo and Toronto just because it's pretty much a home rink for myself. I think that's the excitement but growing up I've been to a few Sabres games, a couple lacrosse games so I'm familiar with this area but the whole thing is still kind of new for me," Montour explained.

It didn't take long for Montour to make a strong impression on his new teammates and coaches.

"I like his attitude, he's got a smile on his face, he loves coming to the rink, he enjoys playing the game. I just love the speed element to his game, he attacks the game, he wants to make a difference out there. He's been a breath of fresh air," head coach Phil Housley said.

"Everyone was excited to see him arrive. He brings some offense so he'll help us on special teams and create 5-on-5 as well. He's a good guy too. He's been in the playoffs so it's going to be a good addition to the team this year and moving forward for sure," Jason Pominville said.

Speaking of that playoff experience, Montour hopes to help the Sabres in that regard both on and off the ice.

"You see the talent and you see how much these guys have improved this year. The experiences that I've had there are ups and downs. It's not going to be straight to the top so you're going to have those adjustments," Montour explained. "If you lose a game you have to wash it out. You have to come back the next day and start all over. We have a little bit of a hill to climb but obviously there's the opportunity to do some big things in the next 20 games or so. So we have to take each game, game-by-game and see what we can do."

After back-to-back losses to the Leafs and Flyers, the Sabres are now eight points out of a playoff spot. That's the furthest out they've been all year.

Up next, they host Pittsburgh Friday night.

Other notes from Thursday's practice:

Goaltender Carter Hutton left practice early with a "lower-body" injury and now his status for Friday's game against the Penguins is up in the air. Head coach Phil Housley said Hutton "tweaked something".

Forward Vladimir Sobotka and defenseman Marco Scandella are also dealing with injuries and did not practice on Thursday. Sobotka has an "upper-body" injury while it's a "lower-body" injury for Scandella.