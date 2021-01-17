Bradie Tennell captures second U.S. Figure Skating title

Kaitlin Hawayek of East Aurora and her partner, Jean-Luc Baker, scored 212.55 points and finished third in the ice dance category.

LAS VEGAS — Bradie Tennell followed her rollicking short program with a rock-solid free skate Friday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, hitting all seven of her triple jumps to win her second national title.

Amber Glenn was second and 2017 champ Karen Chen was third while two-time and defending champion Alysa Liu finished fourth.

Earlier in the day, Madison Chock and Evan Bates set a world record in the rhythm dance, scoring 90.10 points to edge Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by less than a point in their first competition in nearly a year.