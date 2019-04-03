BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was an exciting weekend at Buffalo State College as the boys and girls Section VI championship games took center stage.

Here's a recap of all the action starting with the boys games from Saturday:

West Seneca West won the Class A-1 title with a 74-59 win over Williamsville East. Adrian Baugh led the way with a game-high 22 points. Maurice Robertson was right behind him with 20. For the Flames, Cal Shifflet had a team-high 15 points. The Indians have now won back-to-back sectional titles and will play Lew-Port in the Class A crossover game on Tuesday night.

Lew-Port won the Class A-2 and ended a long sectional title drought. The Lancers beat Amherst, 51-40 and won a sectional championship for the first time since 1987. Trent Scott led the way with a game-high 21 points. Roddy Gayle was second in scoring with 20. For the Tigers, James Moore had a team-high nine points.

Allegany-Limestone beat Olmsted, 50-29 to win the Class B-2 final. The Gators won the title for the first time since 2008. Sam Flanders led the way with a team-high 12 points. For Olmsted, Marciano Lamar ended with a game-high 16 points. They'll now play Olean in the Class B crossover game on Tuesday.

Other boys sectional games:

Olean beat City Honors, 61-48 to win the Class B-1 title game. The Huskies won their 11th sectional in 13 years and will now face Allegany-Limestone in the class B crossover game.

Niagara Falls beat Williamsville North, 72-64 in overtime. That's now the Wolverines' fourth straight sectional title.

Here's a recap of the girls championship Sunday:

Williamsville South beat Grand Island, 65-45 in the Class A-1 title game. That's now Will South's sixth straight sectional championship. They'll play Lake Shore in the Class A crossover game on Wednesday.

Southwestern beat Olmsted, 58-45 to win the Class B-2 Championship. They'll now play East Aurora for the overall Class B title on Wednesday.

East Aurora won a thriller against Olean to win the Class B-1 title game. East Aurora hung on in the final seconds to win the game, 46-44.

Other girls scores:

Lake Shore beat Amherst, 67-62 in the first game of the day to win the Class A-2 title.