ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful ‘Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator’ procedure at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced.

Earlier this week, Bouwmeester suffered a 'cardiac episode' on the St. Louis bench during the team's game against the Ducks in California.

The procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm. It was performed by the cardiology team of the UCI Cardiology Department, headed by Chief Cardiologist Dr. Pranav M. Patel, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Bouwmeester is under the care of Dr. Patel as well as an expert team of electrophysiologists, including Dr. Michael Rochon-Duck and Dr. David Donaldson.

After he’s released by the UCI Cardiology Department, Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis and monitored by Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

The Blues said it will provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status early next week.

Support has been pouring in for the Blues’ player, including a tribute at Thursday night’s Knights game.

