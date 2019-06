BOSTON – The President of the St. Louis Blues was not happy when the Boston zamboni crew didn’t have the ice ready for Blues practice on Tuesday.

5 On Your Side's Sports Director Frank Cusumano is in Boston and shared the following tweet,

The president of the @StLouisBlues Doug Armstrong just laid out the Boston Zamboni crew for not having the ice ready for the Blues practice. He said, “Do your blanking jobs.”

The Blues eventually got out on the ice.