BOSTON — There are a lot of things St. Louisans can say about Boston fans.
We have quite the tumultuous rivalry, after all.
However, Thursday morning, at least a few Bruins fans showed some class in their Stanley Cup loss.
5 On Your Side’s crews who were in Boston covering Game 7 of the Stanley Cup spotted a billboard Thursday morning that read, ‘Congrats St. Louis. Now Boston’s got the Blues.’
Not what we expected from Boston.
Boston singing the blues is music to our ears.
Don’t mind us, we’ll be over here belting out Gloria.
Top Blues stories people are reading:
- Celebrity Blues fans share their Stanley Cup Champion excitement
- One nation | Cardinals celebrate the Blues
- Ryan O'Reilly is the knight in shining armor St. Louis deserved
- Commentary | Frank Cusumano's emotional take on the Blues' historic win
- Pat Maroon lives out childhood dream with Blues Stanley Cup championship