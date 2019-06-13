BOSTON — There are a lot of things St. Louisans can say about Boston fans.

We have quite the tumultuous rivalry, after all.

However, Thursday morning, at least a few Bruins fans showed some class in their Stanley Cup loss.

5 On Your Side’s crews who were in Boston covering Game 7 of the Stanley Cup spotted a billboard Thursday morning that read, ‘Congrats St. Louis. Now Boston’s got the Blues.’

Not what we expected from Boston.

Boston singing the blues is music to our ears.

Don’t mind us, we’ll be over here belting out Gloria.

