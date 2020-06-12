The Irish finished the regular season 10-0 and head for the ACC championship game in two weeks.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame to lead the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse Saturday.

The fifth-year senior became Notre Dame's only starting quarterback to lead the Irish to 30 wins over his career.

Notre Dame extended its winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and its home winning streak to 24.

Notre Dame trailed 7-3 late in the second quarter, but scored three quick touchdowns on a Book run and two scores by Javon McKinley, who caught 7 passes for 111 yards in the win.