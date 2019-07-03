DAVIDSON, N.C. —

Kellan Grady had 23 points as Davidson topped Saint Bonaventure 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 11 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Dominick Welch had 14 points for the Bonnies (15-15, 11-6), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Osun Osunniyi added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bonnies for the season. Davidson defeated Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Feb. 1. Davidson finishes out the regular season against Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

The loss snapped St. Bonaventure's six game winning streak.