Bonnies MLAX loses in MAAC championship finals

The Bonnies historic season comes to an end on Saturday afternoon.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team has hit historic heights going from winning no games in their first two seasons, to a few years later making the MAAC championship game for the first time in program history.

Former Bandits player and current Bonnie's head coach Randy Mearns has turned this program into a powerhouse.

Despite the success of the year, on Saturday afternoon, St. Bonaventure lost 8-7 to Manhattan in the finals, ending their historic season.