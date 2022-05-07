x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Bonnies MLAX loses in MAAC championship finals

The Bonnies historic season comes to an end on Saturday afternoon.
Credit: SBU

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team has hit historic heights going from winning no games in their first two seasons, to a few years later making the MAAC championship game for the first time in program history.

Former Bandits player and current Bonnie's head coach Randy Mearns has turned this program into a powerhouse. 

Despite the success of the year, on Saturday afternoon, St. Bonaventure lost 8-7 to Manhattan in the finals, ending their historic season. 

For the Bonnies, Brett Dobson and Jackson Rose were named to the All-Championship Team. During the tournament, Dobson made 36 saves in two games while Rose delivered six goals in Thursday's semifinal win.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Can Browns Get Trade Partner for Baker Mayfield? / Eagles / Ravens Top Teams in Too Early Draft Grades