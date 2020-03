ST. LOUIS — Hasahn French tallied 16 points and 18 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 72-49 win over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis, which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and nine rebounds. Tay Weaver had 13 points.

RELATED: Championship Saturday arrives for Section 6 boys

RELATED: Bonnies, Griffs, UB women win; Niagara loses

RELATED: UB's Antwain Johnson takes a part of home on the court