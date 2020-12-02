PHILADELPHIA — Justin Winston scored a career-high 20 points, Kyle Lofton added 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 74-56 to win its fifth straight.

Osum Osunniyi scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bonnies (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who made 13 of 31 3-pointers (42%), with Winston and Lofton scoring four apiece. Dominick Welch scored nine points with seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists for the Hawks (4-20, 0-11), who shot 37% from the field in losing their sixth straight game. Myles Douglas added 10 points. Toliver Freeman had seven rebounds.

