Bona tops UVA, advances to NIT semis

It was a night of redemption for Kyle Lofton and St. Bonaventure as they edged Virginia 52-51 in the NIT quarterfinals.

Kyle Lofton hit a pair of foul shots with five seconds remaining to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Dominick Welch recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bonnies. Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

Lofton had missed a pair of free throws with a chance to beat Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals, so Tuesday's win in Charlottesville was a measure of redemption for him.

Osun Osunniyi, and Jaren Holmes each scored ten for the Bonnies as well.