Bona Hoops ranked 24th by USA Today

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team continues to get national respect in the preseason.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Bonnies haven't played a game yet, but they're getting largely unprecedented respect in the preseason college basketball rankings.

USA Today released it's preseason coaches poll and the Bonnies are ranked 24th. That's a first for the school in the 30-year history of that poll.

That follows the Associated Press ranking the Bonnies 23rd in their preseason poll. The program hasn't been ranked by the AP since back in 1971.

The Bonnies return all five starters.