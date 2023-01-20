Details: Jaguars tailgate being held in Kansas City for playoff game

The Bold City Brigade will be hosting an all-inclusive tailgate event in Kansas City for the playoff game against the Chiefs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It might not be The Slab, but there will most definitely be some circle-ups.

The Bold City Brigade (BCB) will be hosting an all-inclusive tailgate event in Kansas City for the playoff game.

"Our all-inclusive tailgate experience is at a great location across blue ridge cutoff from Arrowhead Stadium," said the BCB. "For one flat price you can tailgate as much as you want for 3 hours prior to the event time while enjoying all-inclusive food and drinks, live entertainment, games, and much more."

The tailgate is within 10 to 15 minutes walking distance of all gates.

"The walk is worth the easy out after the game and not waiting 45 minutes to 90 minutes in arrowhead lot traffic," said BCB.

Tickets range in price for the tailgate. You can find out more here.

There will also be a Friday night party at Johnny's Tavern from 7 p.m. to close. The tavern is located at 1310 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106.