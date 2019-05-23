BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday night the Stanley Cup Final begins on NBC and WGRZ-TV Channel 2 at 8 p.m. The Boston Bruins have the home ice advantage as they take on the St. Louis Blues.

It's not the first time these two teams have met with hockey's greatest prize on the line. Forty-nine years ago the Bruins swept the upstart Blues, a team making its third straight trip to the finals. St. Louis was an expansion team in 1967 and got swept twice by Montreal and once by Boston in those years.

Boston's Bobby Orr scored the game winner in overtime of game four to complete the sweep for the Bruins. The picture of Orr flying through the air after scoring has become an iconic photograph.

The head coach of those St. Louis Blues teams? None other than Amherst resident Scotty Bowman. Bowman would go on to win 14 Stanley Cups nine as a head coach. Bowman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 1991. No other coach in history is close to his record win total of 1,244.

Bowman shared some of his memories of his time in St. Louis with Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar.