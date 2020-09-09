Jays hand Yankees a fifth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Gary Sánchez and the slumping New York Yankees lost their fifth in a row and fell for the 15th time in 20 games, again failing to get clutch hits in a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Hours after general manager Brian Cashman tried to change his team’s fortunes with a pregame address, the Yankees continued to struggled. At 21-21, the Yankees are at .500 or worse in September for the first time since 1995. Missing injured stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and more, they began the day tied with Houston for the last two spots in the expanded playoff field during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.