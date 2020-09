Their final home game here in Buffalo will be on Sunday, September 27 at 3:07 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What a run it's been for the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

The Canadian Major League Baseball team that called Western New York "home" since August 11 will be saying goodbye soon.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their time in Buffalo with a seven-game home stretch starting Monday night against the New York Yankees and ending with the Baltimore Orioles.