Blue Jays could play in Baltimore, but face same hurdle as they did in Pittsburgh

According to The Athletic, The Blue Jays now have an offer from the Baltimore Orioles to play at Camden Yards, however Maryland has to say yes.

TORONTO, ON — It's been a roller coaster for Blue Jays fans and Buffalonians alike: will the Toronto-based team take home at their triple A affiliate, or will they find the major league stadium they've been looking for?

Well, according to Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays could potentially have found their major league stadium. The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly extended the offer to play there, with a few conditions. However, the Blue Jays still need permission from one more entity:

The State of Maryland.

Similarly, the Blue Jays had been looking into playing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, however what ended that proposition was the Pennsylvania Department of Health giving a no-go on the Blue Jay's relocation.

Now, the Blue Jays must wait to hear more from the State of Maryland to see if they'll be stepping up to the plate at Camden Yards, or if they'll be looking elsewhere.

The Buffalo Bisons have said they have talked to the Blue Jays organization about Toronto playing their games at Sahlen Field. The Bisons are the Blue Jays' minor league team.



"The Bisons organization has been in discussion with the Blue Jays for several days about the possibility of hosting major league games at Sahlen Field this summer," said Mike Buczkowski, general manager for the Buffalo Bisons and president of Rich Baseball Operations. "We are continuing to explore the best ways to adapt the available spaces in our ballpark to meet the needs of the Blue Jays."