Blue Jays get approval to play in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) - Ontario’s premier says the Blue Jays have been given clearance by the city and province to play regular season games in Toronto amid the pandemic. Canada’s federal government that must still give approval. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said permission had been given by the chief medical officer in Toronto and his provincial government discussed the matter with the mayor, the chief medical officer of Canada and Canada’s deputy prime minister, as well as Ontario’s top medical official. The Blue Jays are scheduled to start July 24 at Tampa Bay and platy their home opener five days later against Washington.