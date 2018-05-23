(Bisons.com) - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gift Ngoepe each clubbed two-run home runs to lead Buffalo to their sixth straight victory, 5-4, over the Chiefs on Tuesday evening from Coca-Cola Field.

The Herd had just six bases runners all night, but all six came via extra base hits. The first four were in the second inning as Gurriel Jr. followed Danny Jansens's double with a screamer into the netting over the left field wall.

Ngoepe then used the same alley to plate the eventual game-winning run. With Reese McGuire on with a double, Ngoepe tripled to the gap to give Buffalo a 5-2 lead in the seventh.

While all six of those hits were crushed, that was all the Herd could do against Milone. Between the two rallies, the Syracuse lefty retired 15 in a row. He struck out nine in the first complete game against the Herd this season.

