BUFFALO, N.Y. — The start of a new season can sometimes be nerve-wrecking. That wasn't the case for Bisons starter, Jacob Waguespack.

Acquired from the Phillies at last season's trade deadline, Waguespack allowed just one run on six hits in six innings of work and struck out eight batters in the team's 8-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in front of a crowd of 12,898 on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Cavan Biggio added a three-hit game in his Triple-A debut as the Herd never trailed in its 2019 season opener.

Waguespack was dialed in early, striking out a pair of batters in each of the first two innings and seven over his first four frames of work. The righty didn't allow more than one base runner until the fifth, when the RailRiders plated their only run of the game against him.

"I was just trying to be aggressive," Waguespack said. "Just trying to come out and set the tempo and I think I only shook twice with Reese (McGuire) behind the plate. He knows me and he was giving me some good locations and we were pounding the ball inside and going back outside as well. I was just pitching through Reese."

But it was Biggio's two-run home run to right field off former major league starter Gio Gonzalez in the third inning that was the stand-out moment of the game. Biggio, the son of MLB Hall of Famer Craig, said the hit was just an example of staying in the zone and everything else will pay off.