BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bisons manager Bobby Meacham has been named the manager of the International League All-Star Team for the Triple A All Star Game.

The game will be played Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso Texas.

Meacham is in his third season as the Bisons manager. This is his 13th year as a skipper in the minor leagues and his seventh in the Blue Jays system.

Meacham becomes the fourth Bisons manager to be named the manager of the IL All-Star Team, joining Jeff Datz (1999), Eric Wedge (2002) and Marty Brown (2005). Terry Collins (1990), Brian Graham (1996), Torey Lovullo (2007) and Ken Oberkfell (2009) have also served as All-Star coaches while managing the Bisons.