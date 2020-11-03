BUFFALO, N.Y. — Opening Day is seen to many as the unofficial start of summer, and now you can be one step closer to leaving the winter behind by getting Bisons tickets

Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. Fans can get their seats to any home game at Bisons.com. The Blue Jays AAA affiliate is waving all service fees for tickets bought through Friday March 13.

During the whole season, all tickets are discounted $3 when purchased before game day. There are also still season ticket packages available for 2020.

RELATED: Bisons reveal 2020 promotional schedule

RELATED: Buffalo, meet Ken Huckaby, the Bisons' new manager