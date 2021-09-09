Bisons set franchise record with 11th straight win

A historic victory for the Buffalo Bisons came under some unique circumstances Thursday night at Sahlen Field… but a win is a win and the Herd did just enough before getting a little assistance from mother nature.

In a game delayed 27 minutes at the start and then canceled halfway through the sixth inning, the Bisons defeated the Syracuse Mets, 6-4, for their modern era record 11th consecutive victory. The win, coupled with Norfolk’s 6-5 comeback over the Bulls, pulled the Bisons to within one game of Durham for the best record in the Triple-A East.