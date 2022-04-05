Bisons open season with win over Cubs

The Buffalo Bisons beat the Iowa Cubs 3-2 to open the 2022 season. Their first season opener at home since 2019 due to the pandemic.

This one was a long time coming.

The fact that it was a 3-2 Buffalo win over the Iowa Cubs made it all the better.

The Bisons opened the season at home for the first time since 2019 after either having their season canceled due to the pandemic, or being displaced to Trenton, New Jersey when the parent Blue Jays hosted games at Sahlen Field due to issues at the Canadian border.

Josh Palacios hit a 2-run homer in the first inning, and LJ Talley connected on an RBI double in the fourth to provide Buffalo with its offense.

Nick Allgeyer was terrific on the mound giving up just one hit and striking out six over six scoreless innings. Four Buffalo pitchers combined on a three-hitter.