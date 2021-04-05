Bisons open season with 6-1 win

The Bisons opened the season in Trenton, New Jersey, their home away from home, with a 6-1 win over Worcester.

TRENTON, N.J. — After not playing for 610 days the Buffalo Bisons return to the field Tuesday night for Opening Day playing like they never plan to waste another game.

“The players were so excited to get on the field and play in a game and get into a competition that when they go out there, they were very locked in,” said Bisons manager Casey Candaele.

The Bisons played a crisp clean game in defeating the Worcester Red Sox, 6-1, from Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, NJ in their first game since September 2, 2019.

The Blue Jays top pitching prospect Nate Pearson made the opening day start and was dominant, striking out eight batters over 3.2 innings and giving up four hits and only one run coming.

Designated hitter Tyler White, in his first game for the Bisons, got the scoring started driving home leadoff hitter Forrest Wall with a double into the gap in the right field. Right fielder Josh Palacios immediately followed, driving home White on a single up the middle to beat Red Sox’s shift.

Josh Palacios and Forrest Wall each drove in a pair of runs for Buffalo, with Candaele winning his debut as the Herd's manager.