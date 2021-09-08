Bisons match modern era record with tenth straight win

The Bisons took another step towards a Northeast Division Title Wednesday night and sketched their name in the record books in the process.

Buffalo matched a modern era team record with their 10th consecutive win, an 8-4 comeback victory over the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field. Otto Lopez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth inning that kept the Herd’s perfect September intact.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game against the Red Wings in Pennsylvania was rained out on Wednesday, so the Bisons magic number is now six for their first division title since 2005. Buffalo still trails the Durham Bulls by two games for the best record in Triple-A East.