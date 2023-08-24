Bisons increase efforts to celebrate superfan at upcoming game

Buffalo Bisons will now be giving away 3,000 bobbleheads of superfan Mark Aichinger.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans were so enthusiastic about celebrating superfan Mark Aichinger that the Buffalo Bisons have made more additions to the night dedicated to celebrate him.

Last month, the Bisons announced that a special commemorative bobblehead was going to be handed out to fans on Mark Bobblehead Day scheduled for September 2 for the home game against the Indianapolis Indians.

Fan reaction to the event has been so strong that the team will now be giving away 3,000, instead of 2,000, Mark bobbleheads at the Inspire Dental Gate on Swan Street when the gates open at 5 p.m.

Mark is a well-known fan and has had season tickets to Bisons games for 25 years.

The bobblehead shows Mark in a Bisons jersey and hat, making the well known gesture he uses to let opposing pitchers know exactly what he thinks of their performance during games.

In addition to the bobblehead, the Bisons will also be selling a limited edition "Hey You Stick" t-shirt, depicting Mark catcalling opposing teams and umpires. The shirts will be available for purchase at the game on Sept. 2 for $25. all of the net proceeds will benefit the Cantalician Center for Learning, which is where Mark currently works.

People can purchase tickets for this game at mlb.tickets.com

Mark will also get the throw a ceremonial first pitch. He will also be available for photos from 5-5:30 p.m. Mark's own playlist will be featured throughout the game.