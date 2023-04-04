Bison's home opener postponed

"Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday’s Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain has washed away an exciting day for Buffalo baseball fans.

The Buffalo Bisons home opener scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

The Bisons released the following statement at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday:

“Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday’s Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play for the Bisons and Red Sox players. A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp. Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night’s and this morning’s rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today’s game.

Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball.”

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket for a remaining Bisons game, excluding July 3. Exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office throughout the 2023 season.