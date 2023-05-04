Bisons' home opener postponed again due to weather

The home opener game has been pushed back another day for weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain has washed away an exciting day for Buffalo baseball fans.

The Buffalo Bisons home opener has been postponed again.

A doubleheader against Worcester was scheduled for Wednesday to make up for the single game that was set to take place on Tuesday. The doubleheader will now take place on Thursday at 12:05 p.m.

Only one ticket will be needed to watch the game.

UPDATE: Today's doubleheader vs. @WooSox has been postponed.



New schedule for this week:



Thu: single-admission DH 12:05 p.m.

Fri: Honda fridaynightbash! 6:05 p.m.

Sat: single-admission DH 4:05 p.m.

Sun: Family Funday 1:05 p.m.



Thu: single-admission DH 12:05 p.m.
Fri: Honda fridaynightbash! 6:05 p.m.
Sat: single-admission DH 4:05 p.m.
Sun: Family Funday 1:05 p.m.

"A lot of rain in April is different than a lot of rain in July and August when it, when the ground's a little warmer and it can take a little bit more, so unfortunately as you can see the in field just couldn't take the rain that fell overnight and over the last couple of days," said Brad Bisbing, Assistant General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

2 On Your Side asked about the strategy for protecting the field with more storms on the way Wednesday.

"We'll use what we have and we'll continue to adjust and maybe change what areas we can cover and what we can't and, you know, we'll do everything we can to get Bisons baseball ready and back soon," said Bisbing.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket for a remaining Bisons game, excluding July 3. Exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office throughout the 2023 season.

The Bisons report that Opening Day Ticket Vouchers will be honored for any comparable game, excluding July 3, throughout the 2023 season.

The Bisons released the following statement at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday:

“Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday’s Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play for the Bisons and Red Sox players. A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp. Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night’s and this morning’s rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today’s game.