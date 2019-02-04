BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the parent Toronto Blue Jays are going full rebuild, the Bisons are going about their business of getting ready for Thursday's season opener against Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Manager Bobby Meacham named right-hander Jacob Waguespack the opening day starter. Waguespack said he hasn't gotten the ball on opening day since high school.

The Bisons will start the season with the sons of two former major leaguers on the roster.

Bo Bichette is the 11th-ranked prospect in all of baseball and the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette. Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, will also start the season with the Bisons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to join the Bisons after he rehabs from an oblique injury in Florida. His stay in Buffalo may not last very long.

Meacham had the Bisons on the field for the first time Tuesday at Sahlen Field.

"It's time to get going, it's time to see if we can be good, it's time to perform in front of some people, it's time to go out there and see if we're any good," Meacham said of opening day. "I love that competition. I love the competition that shows up every day when we come to the ballpark, not only against the other team, but the kind of competition to see how good we can be ourselves."

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Thursday.

