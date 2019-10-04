BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Despite a dozen hits -including a pair of RBI doubles from Jordan Patterson- the Bisons fell to the Pawtucket Red Sox, 6-4, Tuesday evening from Sahlen Field. Andy Burns reached base three times and Cavan Biggio extended his hit streak to six games, but it wasn't enough for the Herd to overcome an early five-run deficit.

Pawtucket scored three in the third inning and three more in the fifth with the help of player who's name is very familiar to Bisons fans. Nick Lovullo, the son of Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Torey Lovullo, had three hits, scored twice and was at the heart of each PawSox rally.

Lovullo blooped a single into centerfield in the third inning to score the game's first run, his first career Triple-A hit. He would later score on a Mike Miller RBI double later in the frame. The infielder then led off the fifth with another base hit before scoring on Rusney Castillo's three-run homer to left.

Lovullo also singled and stole a base in the ninth inning to cap off an impressive return to Buffalo for the player that around the ballpark often during his father's three years as manager of the Herd.

The Bisons offense struggled mightily against Red Sox #9 prospect, righty Mike Shawaryn. The club struck out seven times and scored only once in six innings against the Pawtucket starter.

But Buffalo went to work against the PawSox pen. The first two pitches in the seventh inning were a single from Burns and Patterson's first double that made the score 6-2. Patrick Cantwell then drove home Patterson with his first Bisons' hit, an infield single just past the pitcher's mound.

Burns and Patterson were at it again to lead off the ninth, with another single and double that made it 6-4. However, PawSox closer Bobby Poyner rebounded to strike out Gunnar Heidt, Cantwell and Roemon Fields in consecutive fashion to end the game