Bisons blast Rochester in Sahlen return

The Bisons beat Rochester 11-0 in their first game at Sahlen Field in 711 days.

(Bisons.com) - With Bisons baseball finally returning to downtown Buffalo after 711 days away, the 2021 Herd did its best to ensure that the nearly two-year absence was well worth the wait.

In one of the most anticipated home openers in Sahlen Field history -if not at least the longest anticipated one- the Bisons trounced the rival Red Wings, 11-0, Tuesday night in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,404. Buffalo outhit Rochester, 12-2, and picked up the necessary game in the standings to finally pull into a virtual tie with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for first place in the Northeast division.

Logan Warmoth went 3-4 with the first Buffalo home run of the season and Forrest Wall reached base five times as the club seemed to threaten each and every time they came to the plate. Seven different Bisons batters drove in runs in the win.