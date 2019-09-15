EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It's not often a team turns the ball over four times and wins. The Bills should consider themselves fortunate to be in that situation as they return to MetLife Stadium after a comeback win over the Jets in the opener. The Giants lost 35-17 at Dallas last week, and on paper, it would seem Buffalo has the edge in this match-up.

BILLS OFFENSE SHOULD HAVE EDGE

Ball security needs to be a top priority this week or any week for the Bills, but moving on from the opener, the offense has a good opportunity to get itself right this week. The Giants are filled with youth, and lack playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. That was on display as Dak Prescott threw for 405-yards and two touchdowns without being sacked once last week. Pass rush is a major issue for New York, along with gaps in the secondary. Rookie DeAndre Baker is reportedly set to replace Antonio Hamilton as a starting corner, and rookie Ryan Connelly appears set to start at linebacker.

BILLS DEFENSE KEYS ON BARKLEY

The Bills defense was reason Buffalo was able to stay in the game against the Jets. They limited Sam Darnold to 175-yards passing and a touchdown, while sacking him four times. This week they face a far more experienced quarterback in Eli Manning who threw for 306-yards and a touchdown in the loss to Dallas. Manning is down his top receivers in Sterling Shepard (concussion), and Golden Tate (suspension). Tight End Evan Engram is a threat in the passing game, but the top concern, without question is how the Bills are able to deal with running back Saquon Barlkley who ran for 120-yards on 11-carries against Dallas. The Bills limited Le'Veon Bell to 60-yards last week. If they're able to do the same to Barkley this week, they should be able to exploit the limited threat the Giants present in the passing game.

PREDICTION:

Bills win 21-17.