Bills sign RB Zack Moss to rookie deal

With the signing of the third round pick, the Bills now have their entire draft class under contract.
Credit: AP
Utah running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown against Arizona during the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have their entire seven-player draft class under contract after signing running back Zack Moss to a four-year deal. Moss was a third-round pick out of Utah, where he set career school records with 4,067 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns rushing and 41 TDs overall. He is coming off a senior season in which he had 1,416 yards rushing and 15 TDs and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Moss is from Hallandale Beach, Florida, and the cousin of former NFL players Santana and Sinorice Moss.