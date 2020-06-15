Bills sign RB Zack Moss to rookie deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have their entire seven-player draft class under contract after signing running back Zack Moss to a four-year deal. Moss was a third-round pick out of Utah, where he set career school records with 4,067 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns rushing and 41 TDs overall. He is coming off a senior season in which he had 1,416 yards rushing and 15 TDs and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Moss is from Hallandale Beach, Florida, and the cousin of former NFL players Santana and Sinorice Moss.