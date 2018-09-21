BUFFALO, N.Y. - Here's a sobering number to consider leading into this game.

16.5

That's what the Vikings are favored by as they host Buffalo.

There are a number of reasons why as many Bills fans are all too familiar.

This has been and continues to be the focal point for Buffalo, but at the very least they have made the decision to move forward with Josh Allen. There should be no argument at this point. Having said that, he's making his first career road start in a very loud U.S. Bank Stadium against a very aggressive defense. Communication and execution will again be put to the test with the offensive line continuing to struggle. That's made it difficult for a weak group of receivers to run routes downfield, and they haven't had a running game to lean on. That equals a lack of balance with a rookie QB, and that usually equals a long day. As of Friday, running back LeSean McCoy was listed as questionable with a rib injury. Another disturbing trend is that Buffalo quarterbacks have been sacked 11-times so far this season. Allen took five of those last week. The Viking defense has seven sacks so far this year.

After getting outscored 75-9 over the first six quarters of the season, the Bills defense did show some progress in the second half against the Chargers last week. That was when head coach Sean McDermott took over the play calling from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. McDermott has been vague about how he'll assign that moving forward, but you can bet he'll be far more involved where the players seemed to respond well. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has been very effective in the passing game. He threw for 425-yards and four touchdowns in a tie at Green Bay last week. He and this talented group of Viking receivers should put what's been a shaky Buffalo secondary to an extreme test.

The startling numbers through two games have the Bills ranked 31st in scoring (11.5ppg) while defensively they're tied with the Lions with a league-high 78-points.

Prediction: Vikings 38-10

