BILLS VS. VIKINGS - U.S. BANK STADIUM (MINNEAPOLIS, MN)

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills start strong with a 9-play 75-yard dive that Josh Allen capped with a 10-yard touchdown run. Allen was 4/5 for 34-yards on the drive. The Bills were able to take advantage of a couple of defensive penalties including a personal foul after Allen was sacked on a 3rd and 4. The defense got the ball back in a hurry with Trent Murphy forcing a fumble that Lorenzo Alexander was able to recover at the Minnesota 15. Allen and the offense had to settle for a field goal and a 10-0 lead. Turns out the defense was just getting started. The pass rush was relentless at the start of the game with Jerry Hughes sacking Kirk Cousins and forcing another fumble that the Bills recovered. Two plays later Josh Allen hit Jason Croom for a 26-yard touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Josh Allen caps an 11-play 65-yard drive by going over the top and extending the ball for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead. Allen continued to show athleticism and growing confidence you look for in a seventh overall pick making his first NFL road start in a very loud stadium. The Bills pass rush continued to apply incredible pressure with Kyle Williams sacking Cousins on 3rd and 1. The offense was able to sustain the ensuing drive, but Stephen Hauschka connected on a 50-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 27-0 lead.

THIRD QUARTER

Things start off in the second half much the way they ended in the first. Matt Milano got to Cousins on third down for Bills fourth sack of the game. The pass rush has been able to negate what on paper was supposed to be a significant mismatch for the Vikings to take advantage of. The defense continued to be the story as Matt Milano came up with a deflected ball for the interception and the third takeaway for the Buffalo defense of the game.

© 2018 WGRZ